Bakken Elementary Helping Australia After Brushfires

Since September, brushfires have been devastating Australia and the country still needs help.

A group of elementary students on the other side of the world in Williston is stepping up.

“We were devastated!”

That’s how Victoria Arneson, a math teacher at Bakken Elementary, sums up how her class of sixth graders felt as they learned the severity of the Australian bushfires and the science behind how it all started.

“In science class with Mrs. Clark, they were talking about ecosystems and how Australia and how the environment would change with the fires and the things that happened in Australia and the kids were devastated and they wanted to be able to help,” said Arneson.

They did just that. Arneson’s students eagerly came together to provide relief in a fun, tasty way.

“We started making joey pouches but the kids came to me and said, ‘Can we do a bake sale?’ So I set the goal at $500 and they were shocked, like we’re not going to make $500. There’s no way. and you know, $500 is a lot to a sixth-grader,” she said.

But that didn’t stop them from achieving their goal. In fact, they exceeded it by about $50. That money will be sent to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund and it’s already giving the students a warm feeling inside.

“It’s pretty sad that people actually started the fires and it kind of feels like they were trying to hurt the animals on purpose by doing that so it feels pretty good to actually help out,” said sixth grade Bakken Elementary student Bella Riely.

“And it doesn’t matter if you know them or not it’s still really cool to help them,” said sixth grade Bakken Elementary student Elyza Kleven.

“For the students to actually really want to help. It says a lot to help the nature but also gives hope for our future too because they are our future,” said Arneson.

Arneson said this was also an opportunity for the students to engage in some real-world activities outside of the classroom norm.