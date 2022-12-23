BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The winter months tend to keep us indoors and inactive.

However, reporter Taylor Aasen, met with one business owner on Friday to talk more about what she does to help those feeling stiff in the snowy months.

Sigrid Strebe, the owner of Transitions Yoga, said that they have many upcoming workshops and classes if someone would like to join.

“There’s this little thing, some of you may have heard of recently, called ‘stress’. So, it really helps reduce that fight or flight sensation in the body. Also, just moving your body. Motion is lotion. We really tailor classes to make sure it feels accessible to a wide range of people. Every shape and size coming into class and then just creating a really lovely community around that is just really our goal,” said Strebe.

