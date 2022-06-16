Bismarck, ND (KX NEWS) – Renowned wet plate collodion artist Shane Balkowitsch will be showcasing volume II of his ‘Northern Plains Native Americans: A Modern Wet Plate Perspective’ on Friday.

The event begins at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 17th at the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association (BAGA), located at 422 E. Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504

There will be an opening address from Dakota Goodhouse “Two Wars,” a forward by acclaimed scholar Clay Jenkinson, and a performance by “Yellow Wolf Singers” from MHA Nation.

50 images from volume II have been put on wood plaques and will be on display. Each of the 50 plaques will be gifted to the 50 subjects who sat for the respective images.

The purpose of Balkowitsch’s book signing is to raise funds for the American Indian College Fund.

Balkowitsch’s photographic project aims to capture 1000 wet plate portraits of Native Americans. His photographs highlight the dignity of his subjects, depicting them not as archetypes, but as individuals of contemporary identities and historical legacies.