Bank in Minot hopes to draw customers to support local businesses with gift card giveaway

A bank in Minot is hoping to do something special this year leading up to Christmas.

For the next 20 days, Peoples State Bank will be giving away a free gift card every day from area restaurants and businesses.

One organizer says they hope to generate more foot traffic, and encourage people to support local.

“The big-box stores, they aren’t going anywhere. They’re thriving in this situation where a lot of our small businesses, our small restaurants, our small storefronts — there’s been a struggle and if we can help do our part and raise awareness and help benefit them then that’s fantastic,” President CEO of Peoples State Bank Rick Beall said.

For a chance to win, check out Peoples State Bank Facebook page.

