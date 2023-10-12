BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The man in charge of the Bank of North Dakota says he’s soon stepping away.

Bank of North Dakota CEO Todd Steinwand announced that he’ll retire early next year.

Steinwand has worked in banking for 42 years, including eight with the Bank of North Dakota, and took over as bank president when Eric Hardmeyer retired.

In that time, Steinwand says he’s proud of some of the changes, including options to work offsite for employees and making the loan application process simpler for other banks.

“Just the fact that our loan portfolio has now grown to $5.5 billion. We don’t do that without the help of our local financial institutions,” Steinwand said. “So, the fact that that loan volume is there speaks really highly of how strong and good the economy’s been in North Dakota.”

The North Dakota Industrial Commission will now look for a successor for Steinwand.

He doesn’t know his last day just yet but says he’ll stay on the job until spring of next year.