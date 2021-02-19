Coronavirus
Bank rep gives advice to struggling small businesses amid pandemic

Businesses are feeling the impact of the pandemic, but there is help.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank, 3 out of 10 small businesses may not make it through the year without additional help from the government.

President Joe Biden recently proposed a grant that would provide some relief, but there is no timeline as to when that could be distributed.

KX News spoke to a representative with Choice Bank who says although the pandemic has packed a punch, there are still many ways for businesses to keep their doors open.

“There’s a program on SBA’s website called the EDIL, which stands for Economic, Injury, Disaster Loan, and these loans you can go on SBA’s website to apply. It’s a very short process and they’re extremely long term loans,” Senior Vice President Christine Young said.

For more information, click here.

