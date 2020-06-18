Banners put up in downtown Bismarck to celebrate 2020 graduates

The Capital City found a way to honor the graduating classes of 2020.

The Downtowners usually put up college banners each year but this year, all Bismarck public schools, private high schools and the three higher-ed schools’ banners are represented on Main Street.

Because of COVID-19, all schools had a ‘less than traditional’ end to the school year and the CEO of the Downtowners Association says it’s important to let ALL graduates know this community supports them.

“We want to just make sure that they know how proud we are of them as a community and we want to represent all the graduating classes while people can see them as they drive along downtown Bismarck,” said Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Downtowners Association in Bismarck.

Kopp says the banners will be on display for the next couple of weeks and you can find them on Main in downtown Bismarck.