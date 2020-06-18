Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Banners put up in downtown Bismarck to celebrate 2020 graduates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Capital City found a way to honor the graduating classes of 2020.

The Downtowners usually put up college banners each year but this year, all Bismarck public schools, private high schools and the three higher-ed schools’ banners are represented on Main Street.

Because of COVID-19, all schools had a ‘less than traditional’ end to the school year and the CEO of the Downtowners Association says it’s important to let ALL graduates know this community supports them.

“We want to just make sure that they know how proud we are of them as a community and we want to represent all the graduating classes while people can see them as they drive along downtown Bismarck,” said Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Downtowners Association in Bismarck.

Kopp says the banners will be on display for the next couple of weeks and you can find them on Main in downtown Bismarck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Space Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Concerns"

Hiring Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiring Update"

New Exhibit Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Exhibit Open"

Project FindSafe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project FindSafe"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Mandan Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Fatal Crash"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds"

LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss