Bar owner excited to be open for NYE, but fully intends on complying to limited capacity

We’re one minute closer to ringing in 2021, and for bar owners on this New Year’s Eve, Governor Burgum’s amended executive order means people can occupy bars until 2 a.m., instead of 10 p.m.

However, capacity is still limited to only 50 percent. One bar owner shares what he’s doing to follow the guidelines and how North Dakotans are planning to ring in the new year, in tonight’s top story.

“Just absolutely bonkers on New Years. Usually everybody’s out looking to have a good time,” said Jon Lakoduk, owner, Saul’s and The Tap Room.

Lakoduk says New Year’s Eve is usually one of the bar’s biggest nights. He says he does expect the same this year because of the decrease in coronavirus cases.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction and we’re looking forward to celebrating the arrival of 2021 and putting 2020 firmly in our hindsight,” said Lakoduk.

He says his bars will be following all of the N.D. smart restart guidelines.

“Unfortunately with revenue being limited to 50 percent capacity, we can’t afford to hire somebody, so we have to put that on the bartenders to monitor it, so we can’t have somebody standing at the door counting people, unfortunately. That’s just not feasible with us already being impaired with the capacity limits. But just monitoring, making sure people are staying six feet apart and wearing their masks,” said Lakoduk.

Six feet apart is what the state and the CDC expects of people, so I asked North Dakotans how they plan to celebrate the end of 2020.

What are your guys’ plans tonight?

“Get drunk,” said Devon Gotvaslee.

Assuming Devon isn’t the only person with that plan, Lyft driver Eric Moss is hoping to have a busy night tonight.

“Cab driver for four years. I’ve dealt with six years of New Years here, so it’s very interesting,” Moss said.

Aside from that, most people say they plan to spend the evening at home with family, with the hope of staying up till midnight.

“Just, getting off of work, going home, making snacks, watching tv and movies with the kids,” said Daisy Fichter.

“No, we don’t have any plans. Just playing games together,” said Teresa St. Pierre.

“Me, and the wife, and a couple of the grandkids are going to be going to Oak Park. Other than that we’ll be spending it with our dogs,” said Kevin Rasmuson.

“If people are thinking about coming out tonight, to any bar or restaurant, there are going to be drinking, there are going to be people laughing and having a good time without a mask on, so it’s just a risk that you have to be willing to take,” said Lakoduk.

Lakoduk says if you are planning on going out tonight, make sure you have a ride home and don’t drink and drive.

The Highway Patrol suggests designating a driver or utilizing ride-share services before you even leave the house.