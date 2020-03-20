Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Bar owner reacts to executive order to close doors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota has joined a list of other states that have closed bars and restaurants.

The executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum came after more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state. One bar owner said he understands the decision…but it’s still hard to deal with.

“It weighs on the back of your mind like what you’re going to do and how you will make your living. In the hospitality and food and beverage industry, its really hand to mouth. Like Monday’s receipts are Thursday’s payroll, even in the good times,” said Jon Lakoduk, owner of Tap Room.

The executive order will last until April 6, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge