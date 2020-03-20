Bar owner reacts to executive order to close doors

North Dakota has joined a list of other states that have closed bars and restaurants.

The executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum came after more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state. One bar owner said he understands the decision…but it’s still hard to deal with.

“It weighs on the back of your mind like what you’re going to do and how you will make your living. In the hospitality and food and beverage industry, its really hand to mouth. Like Monday’s receipts are Thursday’s payroll, even in the good times,” said Jon Lakoduk, owner of Tap Room.

The executive order will last until April 6, 2020.