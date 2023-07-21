BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Two highly anticipated films are now out in theaters, and you can catch them locally. KX News went down to Grand Theatres to find out what the buzz is all about.

“I said that we should go up to the box office and say, ‘two tickets to Oppenheimer’ and just watch their faces,” said a moviegoer dressed up as Barbie herself. She added, “As a true North Dakotan, we call it ‘Ope-enheimer’ with the ‘Ope.'”

North Dakotans gathered in Bismarck’s Grand Theatre to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the big screen for their opening day. Film buffs say this faceoff is so momentous because both films have big budgets and big-name directors; however, the films couldn’t be any more different. Oppenheimer chronicles the creation of the atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project, while the Barbie movie… is pretty self-explanatory.

And judging by the swarms of pink down at the movie theater, Barbie might win the battle.

Some Barbie fans said:

“I love Barbie VERY much.”

‘I loved Barbie as a kid.’

‘Same, also, I love pink.’

‘It’s literally the best show ever,’

and,

‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party!”

But even though there weren’t many people dressed up like nuclear physicists to fit the Oppenheimer theme, there were a few who were dressed up and excited for both movies.

“They’re just must-sees, I have to see them,” said a moviegoer dressed up for both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“I think that Oppenheimer is gonna be great, directed by Chris Nolan with no CGI, that’s gonna be awesome,” said another moviegoer who dressed for both movies. “And Barbie has Margot Robbie AND Ryan Gosling, who are just some great actors, so I feel like it’s gonna be a great movie.”

No matter who wins the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer battle, it’s safe to say that North Dakotans are enjoying the fight.

If you’d like to see show times in Bismarck, you can click the link here.