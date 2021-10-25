BARK reading program brings children and dogs together for storytime

Six children between grades kindergarten through fifth were enjoying storytime with some four-legged friends.

The Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids Program, better known as BARK, is back at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Three different groups of children have about 20 minutes to read their favorite book to one of three participating therapy dogs.

The program kicked off Monday and will last for three weeks allowing children to become more comfortable with their reading skills.

“I just really like the library and reading books and dogs and just combining them. It’s just really fun,” said Patrick Good.

“Kids reading to dogs is really supposed to be good for them because it’s not a person listening to them, but a dog and it can help them to feel more comfortable. It’s a good way for them to practice without anyone feeling like someone is judging them,” said Head of Youth Services Traci Juhala.

Children can sign up for one session on a Monday or Thursday from now until Nov. 11 by calling the library.