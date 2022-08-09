VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 73-year-old man from Waterloo, Ontario is injured after crashing his motorcycle just outside of Valley City just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2007 Honda Motorcycle was traveling East, on Interstate 94, when the rear tire was punctured, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.

The driver was ejected and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.