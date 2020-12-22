Barriers to Justice: Special Report

After a relatively mild night ahead daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 30s near the Canadian border, 40s further south, and 50s across our southwest with some sunshine. By later tomorrow evening, a cold front will push through with strong northerly winds developing behind it. Chances for snow will begin to increase, with travel hazards possible due to blowing snow. A High Wind and Winter Storm Watch have been issued to cover this possibility. Accumulations of snow will be generally light, with an inch or 2 possible across our northeastern counties, and a dusting to an inch elsewhere. Temperatures will fall through tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, with dangerous wind chills developing, particularly across our north. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the single digits and teens. Winds will relax heading into early Christmas Eve morning, but overnight lows will fall below 0 for a large section of the viewing area. Christmas Eve will remain cold, but increasing sunshine and an upper-level pattern shift will help to warm temperatures well above average for Christmas Day. Colder temperatures and slight chances for precipitation will round out the upcoming weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder