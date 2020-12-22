Barriers to Justice: Special Report

KX News has been working on a months-long special report on crime and justice on native lands.

In this 30-minute special, Renée Cooper reports some of the major barriers allowing criminal offenses to go unpunished, and why jurisdictional boundaries are often to blame.

More Barriers to Justice

