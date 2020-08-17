Baseball: Big Sticks down Sabre Dogs behind multi-homer game

Clayton Hale was the player of the game for the Big Sticks Sunday as he hit two home runs and earned four RBI to lead a 7-2 win.
The Big Sticks’ win puts them 2.5 games in front of the Sabre Dogs with just three games remaining in the season.
