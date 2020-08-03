Baseball: Bismarck Capitals winning close at the right time

The Bismarck Capitals are on their way to the class A state tournament as a three seed, and they’ve had no shortage of drama getting there.

Four of the Capitals’ five region tournament games were decided by one run, with three of those games ending on walk-off hits. Capitals players say getting out of those close games is a result of having a deep lineup and doing their best to get ahead in games early.

“It definitely helps to get some runs early, but we’ve had some games where we’ve won 1-0 or 2-1, so we’ve shown that we can win close games,” Capitals infielder Josh Kolling said. “That really helps in the postseason.”

The Capitals face Devils Lake in the first round of the state tournament tomorrow.

