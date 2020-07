The Bismarck Governors needed a sweep at home over Fargo Post 400 to get over .500 on the Class AA season.

In Game one, Cade Feeney ended it with authority, walking off with a two-run home run to force a ten-run rule, 12-2.

Game two was a closer affair, with the Govs shutting down a late rally by Post 400, winning 12-7.