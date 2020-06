The Mandan Flickertails hosted their first “home game” of the Northwoods pod season, and started off hot against the Bismarck Larks.

Ben Rushing got the night started with the two RBI single in the first, added by a Damone Hale RBI single in the second.

Bismarck, however, came back in the 9th, scoring five runs to tie it up, before scoring one in the 10th to win 6-5.