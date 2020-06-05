Baseball: Minot Vistas leaning on experience for the new season

It wasn’t quite the finish was hoping for last year but the Minot Vistas are looking to build on their returning experience this year.

The Vistas return eight players off of last year’s team that qualified for state and although the team also has plenty of young players, it’s helped build depth at all positions.

“I think we’ll be deep I think it’s not gonna have to be everybody all the time like the same guys,” says Vistas coach Pat Arntson. “Guys will have to take turns especially where we’re at in baseball we’re gonna have guys with sore arms we’re gonna have guys who are tired I think that’s gonna be really important that we’re able to plug in guys and do as much to the spots to give guys those needed arm breaks.

“I think we got a lot of good young guys coming up a lot of people who haven’t really played for us a lot but they bring a lot of talent to the team,” says Dylan Vigestad.

“We’re really deep, young like young wise and we got a lot of arms,” says Derek Nygard. “We gotta we’re gonna pick up the bats and get a lot of hits, score a lot of runs.”

The Vistas travel to Williston on Friday before hosting West Fargo on Saturday.