Basement fire in Minot displaces tenants from four apartment units on Thanksgiving

A basement fire in southeast Minot damaged an apartment on Thursday and displaced residents from four apartments. No injuries were reported.

The Minot Fire Department responded to 400 18th Avenue SE #39 at 9:38 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an active fire in the basement.

The first firefighters on scene found light smoke exiting the structure from a basement window. Firefighters quickly gained access to the basement and extinguished a fire in the laundry/electrical room.

The tenants of the structure safely exited without injury.

During a search of the building, firefighters located the family’s missing pet, which was returned to its owners unharmed.

Due to extensive damage to the electrical panel in the unit where the fire originated, electrical crews on scene shut off power to three adjoining units to prevent further hazards to occupants.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.