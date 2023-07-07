RUGBY, ND (KXNET) — The largest chemical producer in the world will be showcasing its products right here in North Dakota.

BASF offers a look at what’s new, and you have the chance to go too.

BASF is a global company, and it’s hosting an InVigor Showcase Plot Tour in Rugby on July 25.

While the event is for retail partners, growers are also welcome to see how the company’s products can be of use to them.

There will be a tour of the plot, presentations, and demonstrations for the new InVigor canola hybrids, soybean varieties, and crop protection solutions.

There will also be a chance for attendees to ask industry experts any questions or concerns they may have.

“I think these plot tours are really important. It helps all our retail partners and our grower partners understand what we bring to the marketplace. We do a lot in research and development at BASF, and a lot goes into the art and the science behind our products. So, these opportunities really come into fruition and help us showcase what we have to offer, and why it’s so good to be a partner with BASF,” said Bob Bohl, the area manager for BASF.

Organizers say growers should locate their nearest BASF representative or retail partner to sign up to attend the event.

The tour will be located at 6515-6599 34th Ave NE, Rugby, ND 58268.

Travel east of Rugby on Hwy 2 for 5 miles, then go north at the old school on 34th Ave for a quarter of a mile. The plot area is on the east side of the road with a yard on the south side.