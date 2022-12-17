BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A big agreement for wind energy in our region. Bismarck based – Basin Electric Power Cooperative has now partnered with a Texas company for a 200 ENGIE announce 200 MW power purchase agreement for new South Dakota wind project.

Basin Electric is working with Houston’s ENGIE North America on this new project.

The two companies entered into a 25-year agreement to partner at the North Bend Wind project located in two counties in South Dakota, right next to Pierre, SD.

North Bend is expected to become operational in late 2023, which will provide more power to Basin Electric’s renewable energy mix.

Basin Electric is a consumer-owned, regional cooperative headquartered in Bismarck — which distributes electricity to about 3 million consumer-owners. This wind power project in South Dakota will add onto this.

