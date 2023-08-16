BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Electricity was a hot topic of discussion as nearly 900 members and guests from a nine-state region met at the Bismarck Event Center for Basin Electric’s annual meeting, where they discussed co-op activities and current issues.

The meeting included break-out sessions, display booths, and a keynote speaker all the way from Denmark.

“We also have a fair amount of people from the banking industry, insurance industry, other energy partners that also attend this,” said Chris Baumgartner, the senior vice president of member and external relations for Basin Electric. “It’s a great opportunity to hear and listen and share information about issues that we’re facing as we all work together to provide reliable electricity to rural America.”

The conference will continue on August 17 for members of the co-op.