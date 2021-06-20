Basin Electric in Bismarck will Go Purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Basin Electric is one of several landmarks and buildings that is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to Go Purple for the summer solstice to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Joining Basin Electric, is several landmarks in Minnesota including Target Field, Allianz Field, and IDS Tower.

The goal of the event is to shed a light on the disease which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the third in the state of North Dakota. Currently, there are 15,000 people with Alzheimer’s in North Dakota.

The group hopes that residents of both Minnesota and North Dakota will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.

To learn more about the Go Purple for Alzheimer’s event and how you can help, you can check out the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.