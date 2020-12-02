Basketball: Century girls focusing on the basics leading up to regular season

The Century girls’ basketball teams’ season came to a sudden end last season before they could win a third straight championship, but the Patriots are ready to turn the page.

With a big group of returning players the Patriots will be among the favorites to make the state tournament once again. However, in the weeks leading up to regular season they are going back to the basics to get everyone on the same page.

“We’ve just got to fine tune some things and add some new things here and there with offense and defense, and hopefully we’ll have plenty of time to get those things in and be ready for our first game,” head coach Ron Metz said.

“Working on the little things, the easy layups, the free throws, just putting it all together and getting a feel of how each other plays,” senior Jocelyn Julson said.

The Patriots open their season on December 18 against Watford City.