Battle of the Badges blood drive pits Team Law against Team Fire

An annual blood drive is pitting two pillars of the community against each other in some friendly competition.

The Battle of the Badges event allows people to give blood as part of Team Law or Team Fire. The event is hosted by Vitalant and will continue until Sept. 3 in Bismarck.

Donor recruitment manager Travis Dressler says they expect about 350 people will donate, and one donation can save up to three lives.

“We have representation from law enforcement, fire department that come and kind of help influence the donors to come in and donate, kind of friendly competition,” Dressler said. “At the end of the day, it’s about saving lives and making sure there’s enough blood on the shelves for those that need it.”

If you’d like to donate, head to the north side of the Kirkwood Mall between noon and 8 p.m. until Thursday.