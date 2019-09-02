Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. To get people the help they need, a friendly competition between first responders is encouraging people to come out and donate.

Vitalant is hosting the “Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive.” It’s a 3-day event where people can choose to donate for the fire departments or law enforcement. In the end, the winner gets bragging rights for whichever team gets the most donations.

Organizers say they are always in need of blood, especially this time of the year.

“Our most crucial is going to be O positive and O negative and any of your negative blood types. We need everything, I guarantee you’re going to know someone who is going to need blood at some point in your life,” said Kristen Nelson, Donor Care Technician.

The event will run from tomorrow through Thursday, in the Kirkwood Mall from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vitalant is open all year round, except on Christmas Day.