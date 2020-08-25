Battle of the Badges: First responders in Minot going against each other for a cause

First responders in the Magic City are squaring off in a competition to help increase blood donations.

Vitalant kicked off its annual Battle of the Badges blood drive today. The four-day event allows people to donate in honor of the fire department or law enforcement agencies. We spoke to the organizer who says donations are much-needed with the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Going into this time frame is usually when our blood donations start to fall off, because of school going back into session, high school, colleges, everything getting underway,” said Teresa Johnson, Vitalant Donor Recruiter.

Donors can drop by the Sleep Inn hotel each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Thursday. Johnson told us that so far the two groups are neck-and-neck in the competition.

