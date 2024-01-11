WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Police officers and firefighters in Williston say four weeks from now, they’re hoping you’re willing to bleed a little.

They’re asking people to donate for this year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Heather Cook, with Williston Police, says Vitalant has enough supplies for over 100 people.

She’s encouraging people to make an appointment, and they will accept walk-ins, but everyone needs a pre-screen test first.

When you show up to donate, you can choose to represent Team Fire or Team Law.

“It is not just law enforcement that goes. Of course, there is a certain amount of us that do participate in the event and donate blood. But it is essentially to raise awareness within our community to community members to also donate blood,” said Heather Cook, the PIO for the Williston Police Department.

Last year was the first time the competition between Williston’s police and fire department, and the police won by around a dozen votes.

Cook says she’s thankful their community supports law enforcement and first responders.

Cook says a blood donation is about 97 teaspoons of blood, but to save a premature baby, it only takes one teaspoon.

“We had an incredible response of people showing up to donate blood. Last year they said it was one of the best blood drives they had all year,” said Cook.

The blood drive happens on February 5 and 6 at the National Guard New Armory on Main in Williston. It’s happening from 12-6 p.m. on both days.

On one of the days of the drive, the two departments will compete in a tug of war and a hot dog eating contest.