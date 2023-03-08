MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wedding and event celebrations usually involve the popping of a champagne bottle and some specialty cocktails.

But for a business to provide alcohol for these occasions, the owner must first obtain a liquor license that complies with city and state regulations. That’s what one Minot businessman was trying to accomplish with the approval of city council members.

Duckpond Ventures is a business categorized as a beer garden. They supply beer, wine, and liquor for special event centers that don’t sell alcohol. The owner of the business, Jon Lakoduk, in a hurry for a March 11 event, requested the council to approve a liquor license — but there were some concerns with this request.

One of the main concerns was that minors would be present in an area where alcohol is being sold. That’s why Minot Police Chief, John Klug disagrees with the request — stating to the council it’s an unhealthy and unsafe way to conduct business. However, Lakoduk fired back.

“I take particular offense to the comment about it not being a healthy or safe way to conduct a business to cater people’s weddings,” argued Lakoduk. “We’ll handle the alcohol. That is our expertise and my profession. I will handle it in a secure safe manner, and see to it that the license is used for celebrations and not something that turns into a frat party.”

There are two types of liquor licenses in our state: On-Sale licenses for bars and restaurants with the regulation of attendance from only people 21 and older, and Off-Sale licenses for liquor stores and other retailers that sell alcohol.

Duckpond Ventures does not fit into either of these categories. The only other option available is a Special Event Permit — which requires proof of liability insurance and must be obtained at least ten days prior to the event. Lacaduk is too late to properly apply for one of these.

“I think the problem here is an attorney wasn’t sought for his business,” explained Minot Police Department Chief, John Klug. “He didn’t even file a transfer until this year, and now we’re trying to rush to get his event approved. I don’t think that’s the way we should be doing business. His mistake is not our mistake.”

Chief Klug also proposed the following question to the council: if Lakoduk’s request is approved, what stops a bar or other establishment from applying for this same license and minors being allowed in its facility?

The council agrees that the idea could enter dangerous territory. However, they also agree with Lacoduk’s intent, and want to find a way for his business — and others like it — to provide this niche service.

“We have to fix this,” stated Minot City Council member, Carrie Evans. “There’s a problem in the city for these kinds of situations where there’s not an appropriate license. Our ordinances are not mailable right now to accommodate requests like Duckpond’s.”

Lakoduk expressed that not obtaining this license would result in the death of his business — but the council ultimately denied his request. Regardless of this, members did agree to take a deep dive into liquor permits and licenses for the future, in order to be better prepared for when a situation like this arises again.