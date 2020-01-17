BB: Chesak Seed House opens location in Magic City

In this week’s business beat, a seed company just opened up in the Magic City.

Chesak Seed House first opened in Bismarck in 1941. It sells seeds like alfalfa and clovers, to turf and grass mixes.

Once everything is all moved in, the new location manager said they plan to have 40 seed species on hand.

“There’s a need in this area,” said Chris Nannenga, location manager.

“They’ve had some business in this area and it just made sense to open a new location here in Minot. We’ll also have room to store more seed so we can have more inventory on hand.”

Chesak Seed House sells wholesale and retail so people can either pick up the seed or have it shipped directly to them.

