BB: Darker Studio Tattoo and Piercing in Velva

A husband and wife duo opened a new tattoo shop on Main Street in Velva this week.

Co-owners Sarah and Chad Bowman have been tattooing for 27 years, and brought their experience to Velva to open Darker Studio Tattoo and Piercing.

It is an appointment-only shop, and the Bowmans say they specialize in long-form black and grey pieces and are adding cosmetic tattooing in the coming months.

Sarah Bowman says after visiting the Star City — it felt like the perfect place to call home for the shop.

“We have friends and family that live here in Velva so we came to visit them and there was a total niche for tattoo and body modification here. So on a whim we kinda put our toes in the water to see if it would work and things just kept working out, so we opened a shop,” Bowman said.

To learn more about Darker Studio Tattoo and Piercing, click here.