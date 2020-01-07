BB: Genesis Seed Solutions

BERTHOLD — The fall harvest affected farmers, grain elevators and even wholesale seed companies like Genesis Seed Solutions in Berthold.

The company opened last year and sells spring wheat, field peas, flax, durum, barley and soybeans to retailers. The owner said the company lost some bushels because farmers couldn’t harvest them.

He said he’s hopeful things will turn around in Spring.

“Get an early spring where things can start drying out and we can get into the fields. Still a long way away from June 15, or June 25 or whatever you want to say as your final planting date,” said Nathan Fegley, co-owner.

“I’m optimistic that we’re going to have a nice spring and this fall will be behind us and we can move on and not have to think about it again even though it’s going to haunt some of us for a while.”

Genesis Seed Solutions services 20 retailers.

