At the end of June, the nutritional supplement store GNC filed for bankruptcy.

This has prompted them to close up to 1,200 stores across the country. Currently, in North Dakota, the Jamestown location and the Bismarck location at Pinehurst Square are the only two slated to close. But both will be open until the end of the month.

The GNC inside Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall is expected to remain open, as well as Minot GNC stores.