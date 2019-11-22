BB: Pizza joint under new ownership

MINOT — One local pizza joint is under new ownership…but is still dishing out the same savory deals.

Marco’s Pizza in Minot recently came under new ownership, but they want customers to know nothing is changing. One of the three new owners said beforehand, they were in a little over their heads, but now they’re ready.

“The key is just getting the Marco’s brand out there. Early we were a little overwhelmed with things and we didn’t get to follow through on everything Marco’s had to offer and is offering. So now we have trained people in place,” said Jeremy Feller, owner.

Marco’s is located at 1250 4th Ave NW, right across from Oak Park.