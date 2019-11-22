BB: Pizza joint under new ownership

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — One local pizza joint is under new ownership…but is still dishing out the same savory deals.

Marco’s Pizza in Minot recently came under new ownership, but they want customers to know nothing is changing. One of the three new owners said beforehand, they were in a little over their heads, but now they’re ready.

“The key is just getting the Marco’s brand out there. Early we were a little overwhelmed with things and we didn’t get to follow through on everything Marco’s had to offer and is offering. So now we have trained people in place,” said Jeremy Feller, owner.

Marco’s is located at 1250 4th Ave NW, right across from Oak Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"

Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"

Tribal Real ID's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Real ID's"

Airman Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airman Awarded"

Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge