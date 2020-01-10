BB: Repair shop in Turtle Lake

In this week’s business beat, Turtle Lake has a new repair shop. It helps businesses, farmers and the community.

Neff Repair Shop opened last month. It offers general agriculture repair, machining, welding and metal fabrications.

Owner David Neff has over 30 years of experience.

“He’s been exposed to different types of machining, and welding and fabrication and that’s one of his biggest area,” said Melinda Neff, co-owner.

“He kind of had his start early in age growing up on the farm, so he knows about ag repair, tractor repair, as well, his dad got him started in machining.”

The shop is located at 255 Burke St. in the former Ag Repair building.

