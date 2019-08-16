BB: Thrift store with a new look

A thrift store has a new look.

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch thrift store in Minot sales merchandise to help support the boys and girls ranch.

Today there was a ribbon cutting by the chamber of commerce to celebrate the stores new look.

The manager of the store says they did a complete remodel from ground up to better showcase the merchandise and in return, raise money to help children.

“These kids come from all walks and were there to make sure that everyone of their needs are taking care of. To nurture and development these kids into productive members of society and to help them touch base with the family values again in the name of Christ.” says Tom Bradley.

All monies made from the thrift store go directly to the boys and girl ranch.