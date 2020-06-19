Live Now
Business Beat: Williston BBQ truck soon to hit the streets

In this week’s Business Beat, a new BBQ joint will soon be sitting along the road in Williston.

Williston resident Patty Desautels is turning her love of cooking into a business.

In the nearing weeks, she says she’ll have her first food truck for the community to taste and enjoy her famous BBQ.

Desautels says it’s been a life long dream of hers to start her own food business and she’s excited to serve the community.

“I love the praise of when people love my food, it just makes me feel so good, so I’m looking forward to getting that out there to the public,” Desautels said.

Desautels is working on purchasing a new truck and is accepting donations. She says anyone who donates will receive a free meal.

To donate: Click Here

