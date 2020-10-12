BBB warns of “pink-washing” scam

Experts want to warn you about “pink-washing” scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It happens when companies use the pink ribbon to falsely market their product as raising money for research.

Boa Vang from the Better Business Bureau says, with more virtual events, this type of scam is more common.

“We’re gonna get scammed in a whole bunch of ways as consumers, and not everything that seems legitimate is legitimate. We just have to be very cautious when we’re going to give a donation,” Vang added.

She says you can use the Scam Tracker program on the Bureau’s website to check a business for credibility.