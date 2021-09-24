BBPH: High-dose flu vaccines available for people 65 and older

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has received a shipment of high-dose influenza vaccine and will provide that vaccine, while supplies last, at its upcoming drive through flu clinics at the Bismarck Event Center on the following dates:

Monday, September 27, 2021 (9 a.m to 10:30 AM & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 (8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. & 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Monday, October 18, 2021 (11 a.m. to 1p.m. & 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

The High-dose influenza vaccine is licensed only for individuals 65 and older. This vaccine is not recommended for people with a history of severe allergic reaction to the vaccine or to ingredients other than eggs.

Appointments for these vaccine clinics are required and can be scheduled online or by phone at 701-355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted at the drive-through event based on availability of vaccine. Scheduling an appointment reserves vaccine for you and is recommended.

For more information about influenza, visit Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the North Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Custer health will also be hosting flu/COVID vaccine clinics in Mercer, Grant and Morton counties. Find out more information about dates and times by clicking here.