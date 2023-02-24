BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the CDC, at least 37 million Americans have type 2 diabetes.

About 58,000 people with diabetes live in North Dakota. These numbers are going up both nationally and in our state, but, if you’re diagnosed would you know how to take care of yourself?

The CDC reports more teens and young adults are starting to develop type 2 diabetes as well.

To stop this trend from getting worse, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is now hosting classes to help people get through this difficult diagnosis. But the classes are highlighting some important ways for you to practice health management.

Katie Johnke, the nutrition services program coordinator, said, “It’s really just highlighting the importance of managing your diabetes if you have it, and then also really emphasizing and focusing on prevention of type 2 diabetes. We all know that nutrition and physical activity plays a big role in that.”

According to the state’s diabetes report, 8,841 people in North Dakota were diagnosed with type two diabetes in 2021.

If current obesity rates continue, it’s estimated that by 2050, nearly one in three people will have type two diabetes, but if you don’t have diabetes it is still very important to learn more about it.

Johnke stated, “Absolutely, it is open to anybody. You know, the title is Diabetes, Nutrition and You, but when we are talking about diabetes prevention, that is the education we need for any type of prevention. And so, wanting to improve your lifestyle, your nutrition behaviors, your health behaviors, anyone would get benefit from attending the class.”

The class is open to all ages including families visiting Bismarck Burleigh Public Health.