BBPH providing COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older at upcoming vaccination event

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals aged 12 and older at its upcoming vaccination event. The event is scheduled to run from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at the Bismarck Event Center.

Individuals attending this first-dose clinic, will receive the Pfizer vaccine and information about registering for their second-dose clinic. Anyone under the age of 18 who would like to receive a vaccine must provide proof of parental consent prior to vaccination.

To register for this vaccine clinic, click here. The www.ndvax.org site also allows you to search for additional vaccination events throughout the state. Visit www.vaccines.gov/search to look for COVID vaccine availability by zip code.

Along with expanding the ages able to receive COVID vaccinations, CDC has recently removed the 14-day minimum interval for administration of any other vaccine before or after a COVID-19 vaccine.

Following vaccination, people of all ages are recommended to utilize a symptom tracker such as V-safe. This smartphone-based tool uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

For ongoing response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health has established a COVID-19 Hotline to help answer your questions. You may call 1-866-207-2880, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with questions. Please note that individuals seeking specific medical advice should contact their healthcare provider.

For vaccination and/or testing event inquiries, as well as questions about other health programs and issues, please call BBPH at 355-1540, or you can connect with them online at www.bismarcknd.gov or through social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.