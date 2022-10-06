MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is inviting prospective students to campus for Be a Beaver Days on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

According to a news release, the event allows high schoolers, transfer students, and individuals interested in higher education the opportunity to customize a unique experience built around their interests.

Attendees can attend classes, tour campus, meet with an admission counselor, learn about specific majors, climb the rock wall, enjoy a free meal, and more.

“This à la carte experience gives visiting students the chance to choose how they want to explore campus,” said Liz Krebsbach, enrollment services administrative coordinator. “Getting to live a day in the life of a Beaver can help a prospective student decide if Minot State is the best fit for them.”

With several dozen college courses to sample, from art to nursing to philosophy to criminal justice and more, attendees are encouraged to create a schedule built around their interests on one or both days.

“Be a Beaver Days is Minot State your way,” said Krebsbach. “In addition to experiencing the academic aspects of campus, you are invited to participate in fun and engaging extracurricular activities. MSU Life will be hosting tie-dye sessions each day where you can create your own one-of-a-kind Minot State shirt, and you could even win more swag during Beaver Bingo. Plus, you will be able to attend an athletic event for free on the night of your visit!”

The event is the perfect time to see what life is like on the Minot State campus and occurs during the annual North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders Fall Conference when K-12 students are off from school.

While high school halls will be quiet, the school will be in session at Minot State, allowing attendees the opportunity to experience University life alongside current college students.

To register for Be a Beaver Days and explore available classes, campus tours, Wellness Center activities, and additional event times, visit their website.