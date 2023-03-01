Whether you want to walk, jog or run a Turkey Trot this year, it’s important to train, so you’re ready for the day of the 5K.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Go! Bismarck-Mandan want to encourage people to complete the Pi Day 5K Challenge on March 14.

According to a news release, it’s a self-led walk/run/bike challenge.

It’s going to be a fun way to help break up March to look forward to spring and what it brings us.

“We know that regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Dietitian, Katie Johnke.

Staying active can help to improve brain health, reduce the risk of disease, improve sleep quality, and improve the ability to do activities every day.

“As a runner myself, the numerical relationship between March 14, the mathematical constant Pi, and 5K are too perfect not to celebrate in the form of physical activity,” Johnke said. “Whatever way people want to enjoy Pi Day, be it walking, running, biking, or even skiing 3.14 miles, we wanted to give you a way to encourage that.”

Anyone who chooses to participate is encouraged to post a photo to social media platforms and to use #PIDAY5K as a hashtag.