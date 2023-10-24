BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday marked the beginning of an important week for area public schools — Red Ribbon Week.

The event is the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program and came about after the death of a DEA Special Agent in 1985.

The campaign serves as a reminder that everyday Americans can make significant daily contributions to their communities, and ‘be the best they can be’ by choosing to live Drug-Free.

Currently, millions of people celebrate Red Ribbon Week by wearing red ribbons and participating in community anti-drug events.

The theme this year is “Be kind to your mind. Be Drug-Free.” Schools across the country are celebrating the week with presentations, activities, and dress-up days.

Red Ribbon Week lasts until October 31. For more information on Red Ribbon Week, visit the campaign’s website here.