MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Although we are already in the heart of the growing season, there are things you can do to help out your yield, this season.

Getting the crops in the ground was quite a bit delayed this year, so experts say the growth was also pushed back quite a bit.

Some crops will be fully mature in the following weeks, but there are still things to look out for so you can have a bigger harvest.

One Agronomist says the key is to be aware of diseases and insects, like grasshoppers, that can destroy your crops.



“Pay attention to the last part of this season. We’re in a critical point in time where this crop is finishing off and yield is being determined right now so pay attention to diseases, pay attention to any insect issues, and I think we’re gonna have a great year,” said Eric Eriksmoen, a Research Agronomist at the North Central Research Extension Center.

Eriksmoen says farmers can contact their county extension agents to look at disease models to see if their crops are susceptible to diseases.