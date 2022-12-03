A snowmobiler in North Bismarck certainly doesn’t seem to mind the storm! Photograph taken by Denise Hafner of Beluah, ND.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we approach the holiday season, don’t forget about winter flooding. We already saw a blizzard, and snow continues to come.

With heavy snowfall comes rapid snowmelt, which can lead to flooding and put your property at risk.

According to FEMA, just one inch of flood water can cause more than $25,000 dollars in damage to your home.

Flood insurance can be the difference between recovery and financial devastation.

The North Dakota Risk Assessment Map Service updates their maps all the time to showcase the areas at risk of flooding in our region.

If you are at high risk of flooding, flood insurance may be mandatory for you.

It’s good to check the state’s map service here.