Be Sure to Register for Recovery Reinvented

At KX News we’re putting North Dakota First.

This Tuesday we will be shining a spotlight on addiction and recovery through our Road to Recovery series.

Our series goes right alongside the state’s third Recovery Reinvented event.

It’s an initiative working to eliminate the shame and stigma of addiction in the state.

The event begins at 8 a.m. this Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

It is completely free, but the office does have one request.

They’re asking that people register beforehand, in order to have an idea of how many people are attending and to make sure they have enough food

Be sure to watch KX News Tuesday morning, starting with Good Day Dakota for Our Road to Recovery where we will have stories of struggle, resilience, and hope throughout the day.

As well as resources for people and families affected by addiction.

To register, Click Here — > https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recovery-reinvented-2019-tickets-69757579799?_eboga=2093854019.1570205867

