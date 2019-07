A black bear was hit on I-94.

It happened between Fergus Falls and Rothsay, somewhere near mile marker 44, Friday.

The car had minimal damage, the driver was not injured, but the black bear was killed.

The Minnesota DNR says black bears, like this one, are common in Northern Minnesota, but usually not in heavily populated areas.

Some experts say the bear could’ve been searching for corn or other crops in the area when it was hit.