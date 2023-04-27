MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Bearscat Bakehouse is well known for baking up all sorts of tasty flavors bright and early every day. This week, there’s one flavor you probably haven’t tried yet.

The bakehouse is offering a special pink donut they’re rolling out to raise money for Parkinson’s research. The idea started years ago when the owner of Bearcat was approached to donate some money to help Parkinson’s. This donut is a white iced donut with a strawberry glaze.

“What we like to do is keep it as local as possible. So, we do give it to the closest charity that’s available. With Parkinson’s they oversee an immense amount of things,” said John Cavanagh, the director of operations.

You can pick up the donut at any of the Bearcat bakeries in Bismarck, Mandan, or Minot.

The last day they offer it is Saturday. Bakery workers in Mandan say they sold about 60 donuts to hungry people Thursday.