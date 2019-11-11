Bearscat Bakehouse selling patriotic donut for care packages for service members

BISMARCK — Help Bearscat Bakehouse and their Operation Red, White and Blue at their Bismarck and Mandan locations to send care packages to military members serving overseas this holiday season.

Bearscat Bakehouse will be selling a patriotic donut as their “donut of the week” with proceeds going toward filling the care packages and covering the cost of shipping for servicemembers.

Sold from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, $1 from every patriotic donut will toward Operation Red, White and Blue.

Donation boxes will also be available at the Bismarck and Mandan locations if you’d like to help by donating any of the following items for the care packages: